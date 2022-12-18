All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
OpinionDecember 17, 2022

Speak Out 12-18-22

Once again Republicans have proven that Americans are fed up with MAGA lies and Donald Trump. They thought people would vote for any candidate Trump endorsed but with the likes of Don Bolduc, Dr. Oz, Doug Mastriano, Tudor Dixon, Kari Lake and Herschel Walker it turns out voters wanted people who were in touch with reality and sanity. ...

Trump endorsements

Once again Republicans have proven that Americans are fed up with MAGA lies and Donald Trump. They thought people would vote for any candidate Trump endorsed but with the likes of Don Bolduc, Dr. Oz, Doug Mastriano, Tudor Dixon, Kari Lake and Herschel Walker it turns out voters wanted people who were in touch with reality and sanity. None of the aforementioned had those qualities and, in the case of Walker, was one who barely had a pulse! If Republicans want to win in the future it has to be without Trump and his clown show!

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

La Croix disaffiliation

As a member of La Croix Methodist Church, I could not be more proud of our council and our pastor Ron Watts. They have stood against the growing tide of "let's-change-God's Word-to-suit-our-sinful-ways-so-we-can-sin-all-we-want-and-still-say-we-follow-God" sentiment that is sweeping our country. I know there are some members of La Croix who plan to vote against disaffiliation, but they need to stop listening to the world and read the Bible before they vote. No, I am not some old person. I am 42 years old; I hold a doctorate and have studied God's Word. It is very clear. If you don't want to follow it, that's fine, but don't drag the church down with you.

Pelosi portrait

John Boehner, the Republican crybaby, was at it again shedding tears at the unveiling of Nancy Pelosi's portrait. Pelosi brings tears to my eyes, too, but for a different reason. Her failed policies and her failure to serve our nation in the citizens best interest. Thank God the Pelosi era is coming to an end.

Story Tags
Speak Out
Advertisement
Related
OpinionOct. 26
Prayer 10-26-24
OpinionOct. 26
Speak Out: Jackson's heartwarming show of support for Cape s...
OpinionOct. 25
Our Opinion: St. Louis Symphony returning to River Campus
OpinionOct. 25
York: As attacks intensify, Trump becomes more popular

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Chief Justice Russell: Why your vote on judges matters: A guide to Missouri's judicial ballot
OpinionOct. 25
Chief Justice Russell: Why your vote on judges matters: A guide to Missouri's judicial ballot
Prayer 10-25-24
OpinionOct. 25
Prayer 10-25-24
Our Opinion: Cape’s water system ballot measure begins to address growing problems
OpinionOct. 24
Our Opinion: Cape’s water system ballot measure begins to address growing problems
Speak Out: Will NIL changes lead to 30-year-old student-athletes?
OpinionOct. 24
Speak Out: Will NIL changes lead to 30-year-old student-athletes?
Our Opinion: SEMO Homecoming Week: The familiar and the new
OpinionOct. 24
Our Opinion: SEMO Homecoming Week: The familiar and the new
Goldberg: Here's why the race between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris looks so impossibly close
OpinionOct. 24
Goldberg: Here's why the race between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris looks so impossibly close
Parker: How Iran steals its citizens' wealth to finance terror
OpinionOct. 24
Parker: How Iran steals its citizens' wealth to finance terror
Paid Election Letter: New Leadership, New Jobs: The 8th District deserves better
OpinionOct. 24
Paid Election Letter: New Leadership, New Jobs: The 8th District deserves better
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy