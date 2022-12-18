Speak Out 12-18-22

La Croix disaffiliation

As a member of La Croix Methodist Church, I could not be more proud of our council and our pastor Ron Watts. They have stood against the growing tide of "let's-change-God's Word-to-suit-our-sinful-ways-so-we-can-sin-all-we-want-and-still-say-we-follow-God" sentiment that is sweeping our country. I know there are some members of La Croix who plan to vote against disaffiliation, but they need to stop listening to the world and read the Bible before they vote. No, I am not some old person. I am 42 years old; I hold a doctorate and have studied God's Word. It is very clear. If you don't want to follow it, that's fine, but don't drag the church down with you.

Pelosi portrait

John Boehner, the Republican crybaby, was at it again shedding tears at the unveiling of Nancy Pelosi's portrait. Pelosi brings tears to my eyes, too, but for a different reason. Her failed policies and her failure to serve our nation in the citizens best interest. Thank God the Pelosi era is coming to an end.