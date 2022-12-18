Speak Out 12-18-22

Once again Republicans have proven that Americans are fed up with MAGA lies and Donald Trump. They thought people would vote for any candidate Trump endorsed but with the likes of Don Bolduc, Dr. Oz, Doug Mastriano, Tudor Dixon, Kari Lake and Herschel Walker it turns out voters wanted people who were in touch with reality and sanity. None of the aforementioned had those qualities and, in the case of Walker, was one who barely had a pulse! If Republicans want to win in the future it has to be without Trump and his clown show!
As a member of La Croix Methodist Church, I could not be more proud of our council and our pastor Ron Watts. They have stood against the growing tide of "let's-change-God's Word-to-suit-our-sinful-ways-so-we-can-sin-all-we-want-and-still-say-we-follow-God" sentiment that is sweeping our country. I know there are some members of La Croix who plan to vote against disaffiliation, but they need to stop listening to the world and read the Bible before they vote. No, I am not some old person. I am 42 years old; I hold a doctorate and have studied God's Word. It is very clear. If you don't want to follow it, that's fine, but don't drag the church down with you.
John Boehner, the Republican crybaby, was at it again shedding tears at the unveiling of Nancy Pelosi's portrait. Pelosi brings tears to my eyes, too, but for a different reason. Her failed policies and her failure to serve our nation in the citizens best interest. Thank God the Pelosi era is coming to an end.
