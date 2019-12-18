Speak Out 12/18/19

The gift of yourself

The greatest gift you can give is to help others! This Christmas take the new calendar and the beginning of every month write "I am going to help others." For those who don't know what they can do, just Google it "How can I help others." Merry Christmas.

Spending problem

The Jackson Aldermen voted to raise swimming pool fees along with sewer, water and trash rates. These are the same people who already spend our tax dollars like a fat kid in a candy store.