Speak Out 12/18/19

The greatest gift you can give is to help others! This Christmas take the new calendar and the beginning of every month write "I am going to help others." For those who don't know what they can do, just Google it "How can I help others." Merry Christmas.
The Jackson Aldermen voted to raise swimming pool fees along with sewer, water and trash rates. These are the same people who already spend our tax dollars like a fat kid in a candy store.
President Donald Trump now leads all Democratic Presidential candidates according to a new USA Today poll. Thank you, House Democrats!
You would think if Trump did nothing wrong, that his current and former staff and advisers would be lining up to defend him vigorously -- in the open and on the record. Wouldn't the whole situation have gone away quickly if Trump had urged them to testify? Bad optics to hide and obstruct.