OpinionDecember 18, 2017

Speak Out 12/18/17

Politics only

Anyone who physically sexually assaults another person should be held accountable, period. No exceptions, including past presidents. But this last resurgence of allegations against President Trump are obviously orchestrated by the Democratic party. This was initially brought up before the election in a bid to disqualify him and it didn't stick. A beauty contestant that says he looked at her wrong. Really? Someone that has made it to that level of beauty contest has done it without anyone "looking" at her and she felt so violated, so dirty. Assaults should be taken seriously, but this is laughable. Anyone can twist their perception or have it twisted by someone else to fit a need. This level of accusations will dilute the credibility of "real" accusations that should be taken seriously. This is strictly political, so easy to see though this.

