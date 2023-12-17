All sections
OpinionDecember 16, 2023
Speak Out 12-17-23
It is disgusting that the City of Cape Girardeau is just fine with letting the homeless just die from freezing to death. But then again the homeless have been dehumanized by conservatives for decades. Spreading the myth that poverty is a personal problem instead of a social problem. Nobody chooses to be homeless, it is society's failures that leads to homelessness...

Cape's homeless

Biden market

During one of the 2020 debates, Trump claimed that a Biden presidency would cause a massive stock market collapse. Well, this past week the market hit an all-time high. I'm sure Trump will claim he had something to do with that by working the back channels or some other delusional excuse.

Cardinals pitching

Cardinal fans were told this off season that management would be going after top starting pitching. So far they have gotten three older pitchers that are good but are on their end of their careers. As usual they refuse to spend the money it takes to get a pitcher in his prime. They still need help with reliable relievers, while the Dodgers are going for pitchers in their prime and willing to spend the money. The Cardinals are willing to take a chance on older players. Hopefully they will have a good season and their offense will score more runs than their opponents.

Speak Out
