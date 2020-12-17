Speak Out 12/17/20

Cleveland name

I am done with MLB. This weekend the Cleveland Indians gave in to the politically correct crowd by saying it would change the team name. What is next? Will the Yankees change their name because it offends southerners? How about the White Sox and Red Sox, should teams be color neutral? What about the Giants, they really are not, and the name disparages small people. There are more, the Texas Rangers, San Diego Padres and don't forget the Atlanta Braves. Someone somewhere will always find a way to be offended. It is time we quit this politically correct nonsense and just play ball.