Speak Out 12/17/19

Investigation

Whether the whistle blower turns out to be Big Bird or the Grinch, his or her identity does not matter. Legitimate investigations have shown that the report was true. Trump has admitted to it. Exposing the whistleblower to death threats will not change those FACTS. The Administration is only creating diversions. When (not if) the Senate Republicans vote on partisan lines to ignore these misdeeds, just think what Trump and his Swamp people will get up to post impeachment? Trump already acts as if he is above the laws of the United States -- it will only get worse from here when the U.S. Senate tells him that he does not have to answer to anyone. God help us all.