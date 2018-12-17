Speak Out 12-17-18

Independence traffic

They just made it worse putting in the roundabout. If you try to make a left turn off of Broadview onto Independence, you should have stopped at Dexter Bar-B-Que and got something to eat, as you will be there for a while. Now they are going to put in more traffic lights. The only thing is, if you go to Aldi or Walmart market, you donï¿½t need to make a left turn onto Independence. You turn right and go to the next street, and maybe around the block.

Government shutdown

Let Trump shut down the government. We do not have billions of dollars to spend on a glorified fence. Instead of surrounding himself with the ï¿½bestï¿½ people, he continues to choose unqualified conspiracy nuts. Failure on every level is not surprising when you choose a (non) reality TV actor to pretend to know how to lead the largest economy in the world. How are those soybean farmers feeling this week?

Aquatic solution

It would be an enormous, but I believe doable, undertaking. The only viable solution to the debate over the location of the aquatic facility would be to size the facility so that it extends from the grounds of Jefferson School to the SportsPlex. Aquaticus Giganticus!