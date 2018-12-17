All sections
December 17, 2018

Speak Out 12-17-18

They just made it worse putting in the roundabout. If you try to make a left turn off of Broadview onto Independence, you should have stopped at Dexter Bar-B-Que and got something to eat, as you will be there for a while. Now they are going to put in more traffic lights. The only thing is, if you go to Aldi or Walmart market, you donï¿½t need to make a left turn onto Independence. You turn right and go to the next street, and maybe around the block...

Independence traffic

They just made it worse putting in the roundabout. If you try to make a left turn off of Broadview onto Independence, you should have stopped at Dexter Bar-B-Que and got something to eat, as you will be there for a while. Now they are going to put in more traffic lights. The only thing is, if you go to Aldi or Walmart market, you donï¿½t need to make a left turn onto Independence. You turn right and go to the next street, and maybe around the block.

Government shutdown

Let Trump shut down the government. We do not have billions of dollars to spend on a glorified fence. Instead of surrounding himself with the ï¿½bestï¿½ people, he continues to choose unqualified conspiracy nuts. Failure on every level is not surprising when you choose a (non) reality TV actor to pretend to know how to lead the largest economy in the world. How are those soybean farmers feeling this week?

Aquatic solution

It would be an enormous, but I believe doable, undertaking. The only viable solution to the debate over the location of the aquatic facility would be to size the facility so that it extends from the grounds of Jefferson School to the SportsPlex. Aquaticus Giganticus!

Election results

ï¿½Americans are tired of the Democratic Party ...ï¿½ sayeth a Speak Out caller, one who is apparently not aware of the recent election results.

Aquaman

I just spoke with Aquaman, and heï¿½s very excited about the aquatic center. He said thereï¿½s really no place to swim in Cape when the weather is bad, except for the SEMO Recreation Center, but itï¿½s already paid for and is cost-neutral, so thatï¿½s no fun.

Democrat issues

U.S. House of Representative Democrats could prove their sincerity by voting on making DACA residents permanent and legal, repealing the Trump middle class tax cut, and passing a national gay marriage bill. But they wonï¿½t because theyï¿½re all talk and no action.

Speak Out
