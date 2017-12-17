Speak Out 12-17-17

Ross column

A recent Speak Out response to an Adrienne Ross column perfectly illustrates how the left is in full blown TDS (Trump Derangement Syndrome). While I agree that President Trump's personal style is abrasive, since when did being a nice guy have anything to do with being a good president? We just came off of eight years of a president who seemed to be a pretty nice guy, but he presided over the worst economy in modern presidential history. Poverty levels, food stamp enrollment and unemployment, with minorities especially hard hit, mushroomed under his administration. While his personal approval numbers were always good the Democrat Party lost literally hundreds of national, state and local offices during his tenure taking his party to their weakest position since the beginning of the 20th century! Since Donald Trump was elected just the promise of a more favorable business climate has brought the economy roaring back to the best it's been in over a decade and that benefits everyone not just the top 5 percent!

Christmas truce?

In the tradition of the season, I hereby put aside my political differences with Adrienne Ross and wish her a very happy holiday season.