OpinionDecember 16, 2021

Speak Out 12-16-21

Why does the Jackson post office have carriers out after dark in trucks with no headlights? Fredericktown, Coffmann, and areas near Ste Genevieve were severely damaged by tornadoes recently and barely rated a mention on here. Why does Kentucky get so much more coverage?...

No headlights

Why does the Jackson post office have carriers out after dark in trucks with no headlights?

Storm coverage

Fredericktown, Coffmann, and areas near Ste Genevieve were severely damaged by tornadoes recently and barely rated a mention on here. Why does Kentucky get so much more coverage?

Global warming

There is no global warming. We have always had tornadoes in December. I just don't remember them though. Guess I wasn't paying attention.

Thanks KFVS

Friday night the KFVS Weather team was right on with their warnings and we all need to give Grant, Lisa and their studio backup people a Big Thank-you!

Trump appointees

Donald Trump must be seething with rage right now because yet another of his judicial appointees has ruled against him in federal court. Judges in many of the election lawsuits threw out the cases brought in by his clown show of lawyers including Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell and Lin Wood. Now a federal appointee has dismissed Trump's suit to withhold his tax returns to a House Committee. Trump thought he was protecting himself for the onslaught of lawsuits and criminal charges but he actually appointed decent and honest people, something he knows absolutely nothing about.

Good governance

The problem with most self-proclaimed pundits? They confuse politics with governance. If more voters demanded GOOD governance rather than being charismatic politicians the country as a whole might prosper. Asking politicians to explain their actions is not picking on them. The ones who whine about being "picked" on should be fired and replaced with grown ups who want to govern.

Speak Out
