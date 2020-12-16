Speak out 12/16/20

Lynwood concert
Hats off to Lynwood Baptist Church on an excellent Christmas production last weekend. So good and refreshing.
Mail delivery
FedEx hired 70,000 workers to help get Holiday packages delivered. UPS hired 139,000 extra workers for the Holiday rush. The United States Postal Services hired Zero extra workers for the Christmas season. If your mailman seems a little frazzled, cut them some slack. They are getting no help from their company. Merry Christmas.
Cleveland Indians
I am done with MLB. This weekend the Cleveland Indians gave in to the politically correct crowd by saying it would change the team name. What is next? Will the Yankees change their name because it offends southerners? How about the White Sox and Red Sox, should teams be color neutral? What about the Giants, they really are not, and the name disparages small people. There are more, the Texas Rangers, San Diego Padres and don't forget the Atlanta Braves. Someone somewhere will always find a way to be offended. It is time we quit this politically correct nonsense and just play ball.
Merry Christmas
Don't forget the reason for the season: The birth of Jesus Christ -- our Savior. Merry Christmas.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.