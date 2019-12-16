Speak Out 12/16/19

No news channel

I have been watching CNN since 1980 (quit watching MSNBC about two years ago), and I do not understand how either CNN or MSNBC can represent themselves as news channels, or news organizations. Seldom do I see straight news reporting on either channel. With few exceptions, what is presented is presented through the filter or prism of opinion and/or skewed and interpreted to forward the political agenda of the two channels. The political agenda of both CNN and MSNBC is obviously not only from what is “reported” and how it is “reported,” but also by news that is never reported or covered by the two channels.

Senate trial

If the Senate does have an impeachment trial and leading Democrats are called as witnesses, will they obstruct justice by requiring a court ruling before appearing? Quoting Rev. Wright, “The chickens have come home to roost.”