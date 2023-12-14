Speak Out 12-14-23

Obamacare

Forty million people have health insurance coverage with Obamacare. If Trump and the Republicans take it away they could lose votes from a significant number of them. Even if half that number vote for Democrats that's 20 million votes lost because of Trump's stupidity. Taking away Obamacare is a non-starter.

Mail service

Has the Post Office stopped delivering on Saturdays? For two weeks in a row, I've gotten no Saturday mail, nor have I heard the truck on my street. That seems unbelievable at a time of year when everybody wants to sell something, get a donation or send greeting cards.