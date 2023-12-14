All sections
OpinionDecember 14, 2023
Speak Out 12-14-23
Saw a yellow butterfly in my yard today December 12. Forty million people have health insurance coverage with Obamacare. If Trump and the Republicans take it away they could lose votes from a significant number of them. Even if half that number vote for Democrats that's 20 million votes lost because of Trump's stupidity. Taking away Obamacare is a non-starter...

Winter butterfly

Saw a yellow butterfly in my yard today December 12.

Obamacare

Forty million people have health insurance coverage with Obamacare. If Trump and the Republicans take it away they could lose votes from a significant number of them. Even if half that number vote for Democrats that's 20 million votes lost because of Trump's stupidity. Taking away Obamacare is a non-starter.

Mail service

Has the Post Office stopped delivering on Saturdays? For two weeks in a row, I've gotten no Saturday mail, nor have I heard the truck on my street. That seems unbelievable at a time of year when everybody wants to sell something, get a donation or send greeting cards.

Speak Out
