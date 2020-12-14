Speak Out 12/14/20

I love driving down Broadway by the towering, sparkling Christmas tree. It is such a beautiful addition to the downtown. Thank you Old Town Cape for all the things you do for our town.
It appears Rep. Eric Swalwell liked a little Chinese cuisine a little too much! Now he is blaming his appetite on Trump. With a Hunter in their midst, the Democrats should have seen these tracks, but their Hunter was busy covering his own tracks. What we have now is the left wing Democratic Party of Communist China. The big question is will Sleepy Joe pardon both Swalwell and the Hunter.
Thank you Southeast Missourian for the great coverage of Jackson sports. What a year! This is one to celebrate for a long time with both football and soccer winning state championships. Let’s do it again, next year.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.