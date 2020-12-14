Speak Out 12/14/20

Dangerous affair

It appears Rep. Eric Swalwell liked a little Chinese cuisine a little too much! Now he is blaming his appetite on Trump. With a Hunter in their midst, the Democrats should have seen these tracks, but their Hunter was busy covering his own tracks. What we have now is the left wing Democratic Party of Communist China. The big question is will Sleepy Joe pardon both Swalwell and the Hunter.

Jackson sports

Thank you Southeast Missourian for the great coverage of Jackson sports. What a year! This is one to celebrate for a long time with both football and soccer winning state championships. Let’s do it again, next year.