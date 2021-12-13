All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
OpinionDecember 13, 2021

Speak Out 12-13-21

There is Valle, Webb City, CBC, and then everyone else playing Missouri high school football. Those are perennial powerhouse programs with over 30 championships. Webb City was a class 4 program until last year, and were bumped up to class 5 because of MSHSAA's championship multiplier. They're still a class 4 sized school, but their program, coaching, and community support is superior to most. And CBC has won three championships in five years...

HS football

There is Valle, Webb City, CBC, and then everyone else playing Missouri high school football. Those are perennial powerhouse programs with over 30 championships. Webb City was a class 4 program until last year, and were bumped up to class 5 because of MSHSAA's championship multiplier. They're still a class 4 sized school, but their program, coaching, and community support is superior to most. And CBC has won three championships in five years.

Alcohol vs. marijuana

This comment pertains to the article on Missouri getting recreational marijuana on the 2022 November ballot. There was some discussion on alcohol vs. marijuana. I think most everyone agrees that minors should not be allowed to indulge in either. But as far as my kids specifically, I'd rather them (teenagers) smoke a joint than drink even a beer. Alcohol impairs a person both physically and mentally a lot more than marijuana. And yes, a person can get physically addicted to alcohol with severe withdrawal symptoms that have resulted in death in the worst case scenario. But I'd challenge anybody to show proof of addiction to marijuana besides maybe a little mental dependence. I have never seen evidence to suggest that either is good for you, but I think marijuana is definitely the less of the two evils.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Dems' policies

Many American cities have broken records this year. They have more homicides than ever before. These cities have one thing in common. They are led by Democrats and have for many years. The policies of Democrats are the cause of violent crimes in these cities. I have friends that are Democrats and all are against these policies, but don't have a platform or are well known. As long as the Democrat politicians stay silent they are part of the problem. Here in Cape, we have seen a rise in violent crimes since the '70s, when I was a child. Here in Cape Girardeau, most violent crimes are a result of illegal drugs, although it's not as bad as cities. Democrat policies are a failure, but not all Democrats are bad. But if they continue to ignore or stay silent, they are part of the problem, too.

Jackson sports

Congratulations to the Jackson boys soccer and football teams for being the two most highly decorated programs in school history. Soccer won a state championship last year and placed second this year. The football team won a state championship last year and placed second in 2019.

Masks on ground

As I shop at many Cape Girardeau business and eat at many restaurants in town, I have noticed many used masks in parking lots. I myself do not wear a mask but have no issues with people who choose to wear them except for the people who throw them out on public areas. The government officials encourage people to wear them to protect others, but tossing them on the ground where someone who works for these businesses has to pick them up and dispose of them properly is putting them at risk of getting the virus. If you choose to wear a mask, please dispose of them in a trash container. Besides, it's littering.

Story Tags
Speak Out
Advertisement
Related
OpinionNov. 16
Parker: What Happened? What's Next?
OpinionNov. 16
Lowry: Trans moralism is killing the Democrats
OpinionNov. 16
Prayer 11-16-24
OpinionNov. 15
De Rugy: The GOP's gigantic opportunity

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Speak Out: Readers say miscommunication and mismanagement leave city dry on water infrastructure
OpinionNov. 15
Speak Out: Readers say miscommunication and mismanagement leave city dry on water infrastructure
Prayer 11-15-24
OpinionNov. 15
Prayer 11-15-24
Goldberg: Victorious Republicans are once again falling for the mandate trap
OpinionNov. 14
Goldberg: Victorious Republicans are once again falling for the mandate trap
Our Opinion: SEMO Redhawks close out regular season home schedule Saturday in important game against Western Illinois
OpinionNov. 14
Our Opinion: SEMO Redhawks close out regular season home schedule Saturday in important game against Western Illinois
York: The case for mass deportations
OpinionNov. 14
York: The case for mass deportations
Prayer 11-14-24
OpinionNov. 14
Prayer 11-14-24
Speak Out: Voters share opinions on water vote, plus thoughts on Trump cabinet nominations
OpinionNov. 13
Speak Out: Voters share opinions on water vote, plus thoughts on Trump cabinet nominations
Lopez: That's the power of love
OpinionNov. 13
Lopez: That's the power of love
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy