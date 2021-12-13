Speak Out 12-13-21

Dems' policies

Many American cities have broken records this year. They have more homicides than ever before. These cities have one thing in common. They are led by Democrats and have for many years. The policies of Democrats are the cause of violent crimes in these cities. I have friends that are Democrats and all are against these policies, but don't have a platform or are well known. As long as the Democrat politicians stay silent they are part of the problem. Here in Cape, we have seen a rise in violent crimes since the '70s, when I was a child. Here in Cape Girardeau, most violent crimes are a result of illegal drugs, although it's not as bad as cities. Democrat policies are a failure, but not all Democrats are bad. But if they continue to ignore or stay silent, they are part of the problem, too.

Jackson sports

Congratulations to the Jackson boys soccer and football teams for being the two most highly decorated programs in school history. Soccer won a state championship last year and placed second this year. The football team won a state championship last year and placed second in 2019.

Masks on ground

As I shop at many Cape Girardeau business and eat at many restaurants in town, I have noticed many used masks in parking lots. I myself do not wear a mask but have no issues with people who choose to wear them except for the people who throw them out on public areas. The government officials encourage people to wear them to protect others, but tossing them on the ground where someone who works for these businesses has to pick them up and dispose of them properly is putting them at risk of getting the virus. If you choose to wear a mask, please dispose of them in a trash container. Besides, it's littering.