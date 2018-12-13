All sections
OpinionDecember 13, 2018

Speak Out 12/13/18

Aquatic center

The new SportsPlex facility near North County Park would be convenient to I-55 for out-of-town swim teams traveling for swim meets. Parking is already available. It might also attract the Jackson School District and Notre Dame High School to participate with some funding. Another location with convenient access to I-55 would be next to Cape Central High School.

Aquatic center

The new SportsPlex facility near North County Park would be convenient to I-55 for out-of-town swim teams traveling for swim meets. Parking is already available. It might also attract the Jackson School District and Notre Dame High School to participate with some funding. Another location with convenient access to I-55 would be next to Cape Central High School.

Climate change hoax

I am not a scientist, but I do have keen powers of observation and an excellent memory. I remember in the 1970s all the climate scientists agreed that the Earth was cooling and an ice age was coming. Cooler temperatures were bad for all life on the planet, the warmer the better. As a matter of fact they even called the historical warm periods of the earth "global optimum's" claiming that's when life thrived. The only way to prevent this coming disaster was to give them and liberal politicians tons of money right now before it was too late! Well, that didn't happen. Now they're saying the exact opposite. Cooler is good and warmer will kill us all! And the only way to stop it is to give them and liberal politicians tons of money right now before it's too late! A logical person can only come to the conclusion that scientists will say anything to get their funding and liberal politicians only want your money and control over your life.

Democrats, Trump

Democratic House of Representatives get over the Presidential loss and start doing something besides wasting our tax money. Support our American President or find another job. Americans are tired of the Democratic Party and what their agenda is all about. Thank the President for carrying the extra weight of others in Washington.

Slush fund

All those democrats that want to impeach President Trump for paying money to the two women during his campaign are hypocrites. What about the members of Congress who used our tax money in a slush fund for those same purposes. At least this way it was Trump's own money.

Speak Out
