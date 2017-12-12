Speak Out 12/12/17

A caller said, "Regarding the Republican tax bill: Give a poor man a dollar and he will spend it. Give a rich man a dollar and he will move it to an offshore account." Yet another Democrat who can dish out the generalizations without realizing the idiocy of the statement. I'm a Republican, and I plan to take any additional money in my pocket the same way I already do: 20 percent to charity, 20 percent to my church, and 60 percent back into my business so I can hire another employee who needs a job.
Could you guys do some more of your excellent investigative reporting and reveal to the public the rate at which Cape's public schools superintendent salary and perks have grown in comparison to those of classroom teachers?
That would be a good thing. The way things are going, Washington politicians may soon be all female.
In light of Missouri Auditor Nicole Galloway's revelation that school superintendents' salaries and benefits have risen at a faster rate than classroom teachers, I call for Cape's and other area school boards to provide public information as to whether or not this is true for their school district. Transparency and the public's right to know demands it.
