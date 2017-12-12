Speak Out 12/12/17

Tax cut

A caller said, "Regarding the Republican tax bill: Give a poor man a dollar and he will spend it. Give a rich man a dollar and he will move it to an offshore account." Yet another Democrat who can dish out the generalizations without realizing the idiocy of the statement. I'm a Republican, and I plan to take any additional money in my pocket the same way I already do: 20 percent to charity, 20 percent to my church, and 60 percent back into my business so I can hire another employee who needs a job.

Superintendent pay

Could you guys do some more of your excellent investigative reporting and reveal to the public the rate at which Cape's public schools superintendent salary and perks have grown in comparison to those of classroom teachers?