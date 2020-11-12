Speak Out 12/11/20

Covid, trains

Has the Health Department been tracking how many 'Rona cases trace back to the train rides? Not wearing masks while stuck on a slow train to nowhere seems kind of risky.

Jackson win

To the person that wrote in that the Jackson Football Team was good but not a powerhouse like Webb City, let's review. While Webb City was sitting at home Saturday, Jackson won the 5A championship in a blowout. Their 27th win in their last 28 games. Sounds like a powerhouse to me. Congratulations to the Jackson players, coaches and fans!

Double standards

We live in an upside down world where families are asked to sacrifice Thanksgiving and Christmas holiday gatherings while some ignore public health and gather for school games. Where students are required to wear masks, but athletes are not. Where grandparents are prohibited from eating lunch with grandkids, but can sit shoulder to shoulder in a gym or stadium. History will not be kind to those who are selfish.