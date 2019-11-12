All sections
OpinionDecember 11, 2019
Speak Out 12/11/19
While House Democrats pander to their radical base, the GOP-controlled Senate confirmed eight of President Trump's court picks this week...

Great newsroom

The Southeast Missourian and the communities it covers are fortunate to have such talented staff. Ben Matthews, especially, is an amazing photographer.

More judges

While House Democrats pander to their radical base, the GOP-controlled Senate confirmed eight of President Trump's court picks this week.

Cape's spending

So the City is beginning to be concerned about financials and the budget. I offer four common sense solutions. (1) Charge the full cost of user-requested services such as licenses, inspections, etc. Currently, they do not. (2) Stop money-pit, black hole projects. The new bubble is an example. It's already over budget just to build. Ongoing operations will cost millions over the years for a select group to use. (3) Review all fees annually and keep up with costs. Some are so far behind that Hancock Amendment could prevent even catching up. (4) Elect officials who actually believe in fiscal responsibility.

Christmas gifts

All I want for Christmas is paved, striped roads. And world peace.

Speak Out
