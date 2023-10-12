All sections
OpinionDecember 9, 2023
Speak Out 12-10-23
I have lived in Cape Girardeau most of my life and I have never witnessed so many people running red lights. My husband and I have almost been hit more times than I care to count. It's not just an oops but a flat out run the light. If the other drivers are not waiting before they pull out on green they would get hit. ...

Stop on red

I have lived in Cape Girardeau most of my life and I have never witnessed so many people running red lights. My husband and I have almost been hit more times than I care to count. It's not just an oops but a flat out run the light. If the other drivers are not waiting before they pull out on green they would get hit. It's an all-about-me attitude. I feel that if there were more police presence it might put a stop to some of this. I for one don't want to be involved in a serious accident because someone felt they could disobey the laws put in place to protect us. Please stop on red!

Anti-democracy

Trump is very good at projecting his own failures on others and his claim that Biden wanting to destroy democracy is a good example. Trump's 2025 project is the best clue as to how he will dismantle democracy. Biden wants to preserve democracy and has not done anything to suggest otherwise. There is a very strong possibility that Trump will try to find a way to stay in power if he wins the election. He's always wanted to be a dictator and Republican sycophants will enable him in any way possible.

Speak Out
