Speak Out 12-10-23

Stop on red

I have lived in Cape Girardeau most of my life and I have never witnessed so many people running red lights. My husband and I have almost been hit more times than I care to count. It's not just an oops but a flat out run the light. If the other drivers are not waiting before they pull out on green they would get hit. It's an all-about-me attitude. I feel that if there were more police presence it might put a stop to some of this. I for one don't want to be involved in a serious accident because someone felt they could disobey the laws put in place to protect us. Please stop on red!