Speak Out 12-1-23

Speak Out 12-1-23

I like high inflation, high interest rates, high energy prices, open borders, low income, an exploding deficit and unrest in the Middle East and Ukraine. Thank you President Biden for giving us all of this. What more could a person wish for this Christmas?...

Biden's gifts

I like high inflation, high interest rates, high energy prices, open borders, low income, an exploding deficit and unrest in the Middle East and Ukraine. Thank you President Biden for giving us all of this. What more could a person wish for this Christmas?

Thanksmas

In a few years, kids won't know there used to be a period of time between Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Losing elections

The one thing Trump and his MAGA sycophants have in common is that whenever they lose an election by a wide margin, they claim fraud, go to court to have the results overturned, and when that fails, they then demand to be "appointed" to the position. But back here on planet Earth we don't do that!

What ails America

I just found out that Donald Trump has a honorary doctorate. Hopefully he can and will cure the ailments that have been put upon this country by the Biden administration. Starting with his reelection in 2024, inflation, illegal immigration and crime will be eradicated by Dr. and President Donald Trump.

Parade of Lights

It was really cool to be at the Parade of Lights this year. Thank you to all who put displays together and to Old Town Cape for organizing. These events don't happen by accident. Thank you! The runners at the front end of the race were awesome to see, too!

Speak Out
