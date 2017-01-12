All sections
OpinionDecember 1, 2017
Speak Out 12/1/17
It's a tribute to Petula Clark, complaining Speak Out caller. Remember her? "They say the neon lights aren't bright, on Broadway." If the U.S. becomes involved in an all out war, I wonder which side CNN will be on as far as their editorial policy is concerned?...

Broadway

It's a tribute to Petula Clark, complaining Speak Out caller. Remember her? "They say the neon lights aren't bright, on Broadway."

CNN allegiance

If the U.S. becomes involved in an all out war, I wonder which side CNN will be on as far as their editorial policy is concerned?

Abusive behavior

Isn't it amazing that with all the sexual abuse cases flying into our viewing with TV/Hollywood men, that our U.S. Congress has a fund to "hush" it up and those being accused in Congress aren't even considering stepping down. Arrogance at its highest point, and they wonder why Congress has an 18 percent approval rating? Wonder no longer.

Dems' complaints

Is anyone else getting sick of people trashing President Trump's daughter and wife for what they wear? On one hand if that's all they have to complain about, since their Russia collusion stuff isn't sticking to President Trump, I guess it's pretty minor, but then I heard the REAL reason why they have recently trashed his daughter while in India and that is Michelle Obama wore something that was designed by a local. There you have it "folks" (one of Obama's favorite words), they still can't accept Obama couldn't run for a third term! Get over it!

Christ in Christmas

Do we celebrate Christmas for the birth of Christ or do we celebrate Christmas for Santa Claus for the gifts he gives us?

Speak Out
