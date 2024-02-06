All sections
November 9, 2018

Speak Out 11/9/8

The Wall Street Journal reports that 61 state legislative chambers are still in GOP control, compared with 37 for the Democrats. Before Tuesdayï¿½s voting, it was 66 chambers in Republican control and 31 with Democrats in power, with one other where the parties were tied. Nebraskaï¿½s unicameral legislature is considered nonpartisan, but Republicans are the dominant party there. There was no Blue Wave...

No blue wave

The Wall Street Journal reports that 61 state legislative chambers are still in GOP control, compared with 37 for the Democrats. Before Tuesdayï¿½s voting, it was 66 chambers in Republican control and 31 with Democrats in power, with one other where the parties were tied. Nebraskaï¿½s unicameral legislature is considered nonpartisan, but Republicans are the dominant party there. There was no Blue Wave.

Kool-Aid anyone?

I had to laugh when I read a comment saying that the new ï¿½Murphy Brownï¿½ show helped explain the current mess we are in. What I really wondered is how she could explain the eight years of Obama when our country was being sold down the river. Yes. Kool-Aid drinkers everywhere!

Lock your doors?

I wonder how many of the liberals, the Democrats who are opposed to President Trump sending troops to protect our southern borders, lock the doors on their houses at night. How many lock them when they leave for work or to go shopping? How many lock the doors to their vehicles when they park them? I bet they all do, to protect what is theirs to keep out illegal entrants. That is what President Trump is doing, stopping illegal entry to our country. I am not against immigration as long as it is done legally, but I do believe in strong borders and locked doors as all Americans should.

Speak Out
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

