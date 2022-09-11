All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
OpinionNovember 9, 2022

Speak Out 11-9-22

As the wife of a member of our U.S. Armed Forces, I applaud your recognition of veterans. However, the lauding of women is in many cases sorely misplaced. In the last 18 years I have repeatedly seen female military members exempted from the normal demands of a job or position because they are mothers. ...

Women in military

As the wife of a member of our U.S. Armed Forces, I applaud your recognition of veterans. However, the lauding of women is in many cases sorely misplaced. In the last 18 years I have repeatedly seen female military members exempted from the normal demands of a job or position because they are mothers. My husband deploys monthly, sometimes multiple times a month, for anywhere from 4-15 days. He was deployed when I was days away from delivering one of our children. He has deployed when one of our children was very ill and then was hospitalized. He has deployed when I was ill and my mother had to fly out to care for our children. At the same time, mothers who hold the exact same job have not deployed at all, or maybe once every six months because they have children. Their husbands are not expected to care for their children. This is just one example of many. Women fought for the right to be allowed in the military, to be treated equally. However, far too many of them do not want to serve equally.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

US education

Our nation's education system has to change. We spend about $13,000 per student a year and we rank toward the bottom compared to other industrial nations. The economy was and should have been the main focus for voters, but education of our youth hopefully is as important. The federal government needs to abolish the Department of Education, and states should determine how and what our students learn. Also, teachers unions have to be abolished because they have too much power. Teachers should teach and not be distracted because of politics. We need to end tenure for all teachers and let them be accountable for what they are teaching and how well their students do. School choice has to be an option for everyone.

Library books

A concerned citizen spoke at the Cape City Council meeting on Monday, October 17, about books in the children's and teen departments of Cape's Public Library that he felt were inappropriate for young people. A large number of Cape residents were in attendance to support the speaker, and he received a large applause when he concluded his presentation. Since he stated that he'd complained to the library and no action had been taken, I'd like to know if the city council is addressing the concerns of these citizens. Have the offensive books been removed from the library shelves?

Story Tags
Speak Out
Advertisement
Related
OpinionDec. 24
Prayer 12-24-24
OpinionDec. 23
Show Me Institute: Building nuclear on the shoulders of coal
OpinionDec. 23
Hanson: Dronomania
OpinionDec. 23
Hanson: What was so different this time about Trump's electi...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Parker: Did Luigi Mangione murder because of 'emotional disturbance'?
OpinionDec. 23
Parker: Did Luigi Mangione murder because of 'emotional disturbance'?
The Christmas Story, according to St. Luke
OpinionDec. 23
The Christmas Story, according to St. Luke
Prayer 12-23-24
OpinionDec. 23
Prayer 12-23-24
Prayer 12-21-24
OpinionDec. 21
Prayer 12-21-24
Thiessen: Does Trump want Putin to get Ukraine’s $26 trillion in gas and minerals?
OpinionDec. 21
Thiessen: Does Trump want Putin to get Ukraine’s $26 trillion in gas and minerals?
De Rugy: Regulations' enormous costs and DOGE's enormous upside
OpinionDec. 20
De Rugy: Regulations' enormous costs and DOGE's enormous upside
Prayer 12-20-24
OpinionDec. 20
Prayer 12-20-24
Lowry: Trump's fear factor
OpinionDec. 19
Lowry: Trump's fear factor
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy