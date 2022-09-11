Speak Out 11-9-22

US education

Our nation's education system has to change. We spend about $13,000 per student a year and we rank toward the bottom compared to other industrial nations. The economy was and should have been the main focus for voters, but education of our youth hopefully is as important. The federal government needs to abolish the Department of Education, and states should determine how and what our students learn. Also, teachers unions have to be abolished because they have too much power. Teachers should teach and not be distracted because of politics. We need to end tenure for all teachers and let them be accountable for what they are teaching and how well their students do. School choice has to be an option for everyone.

Library books

A concerned citizen spoke at the Cape City Council meeting on Monday, October 17, about books in the children's and teen departments of Cape's Public Library that he felt were inappropriate for young people. A large number of Cape residents were in attendance to support the speaker, and he received a large applause when he concluded his presentation. Since he stated that he'd complained to the library and no action had been taken, I'd like to know if the city council is addressing the concerns of these citizens. Have the offensive books been removed from the library shelves?