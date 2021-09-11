All sections
OpinionNovember 9, 2021

Speak Out 11-9-21

Crazy drivers

In the last couple of months I have been run off the road by tailgaters on multiple occasions. There are a lot of dangerous, reckless and possibly mentally ill drivers in Cape Girardeau and Jackson. Be safe, crazy people are driving.

The Champions

Retribution for the Atlanta Braves. MLB and the woke crowd cannot take away their World Series win. May the Chop live on!

Vaccine for kids

All across the country parents and children are celebrating the approval of the COVID-19 vaccine for 11- to 5-year-olds. They can finally now protect them from the dangers of the unvaccinated.

Use tax

I think the Jackson leadership did not make a great case for where to spend the "new tax money." Their parks are great now. Spending lots more on parks? So, no joy on tax vote.

