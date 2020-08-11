All sections
OpinionNovember 7, 2020

Speak Out 11-8-20

Trump should contest the election as long as he can. Numerous examples of fraud, ranging from the 138,000 ballot dump in Michigan where all votes went to Biden, to Republicans not being allowed to watch ballot counts, plus other examples noted by undercover journalists at Project Veritas...

Trump can win

When Dems win

I find it ironic how when the Democrats win an election they want to bring everyone together, but when a Republican wins they want to tear us apart.

Election reform

It's time to issue election reforms. The ballot harvesting should end. And unsolicited mail-in ballots should never be allowed again. Allow absentee votes ballots, but don't send unsolicited ballots. Sad.

