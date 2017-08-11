All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
OpinionNovember 8, 2017

Speak Out 11/8/17

I am a serious student of the Federal Reserve. In my view, its policy of quantitative easing has contributed to one of the longest periods of economic expansion in U,S. history. Being an expert, I am also convinced that it is time for the Fed to either raise or lower interest rates or keep it the same...

Fed policy

I am a serious student of the Federal Reserve. In my view, its policy of quantitative easing has contributed to one of the longest periods of economic expansion in U,S. history. Being an expert, I am also convinced that it is time for the Fed to either raise or lower interest rates or keep it the same.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Stimulants

I'll give you 100:1 odds that the Speak Out contributor denouncing using chemicals as artificial stimulants or sedatives or whatever, drinks coffee and booze.

Story Tags
Speak Out

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Prayer 12-14-24
OpinionDec. 14
Prayer 12-14-24
Kinder: Funding initiatives in 2024 and the future
OpinionDec. 14
Kinder: Funding initiatives in 2024 and the future
Speak Out: Will America's next renaissance begin with Donald Trump?
OpinionDec. 13
Speak Out: Will America's next renaissance begin with Donald Trump?
York: Can the nation wait until Jan. 20?
OpinionDec. 13
York: Can the nation wait until Jan. 20?
Prayer 12-13-24
OpinionDec. 13
Prayer 12-13-24
Our Opinion: Time to turn the page to winter sports
OpinionDec. 12
Our Opinion: Time to turn the page to winter sports
Goldberg: The headlines said Amnesty International accused Israel of genocide. Here's what they missed
OpinionDec. 12
Goldberg: The headlines said Amnesty International accused Israel of genocide. Here's what they missed
Prayer 12-12-24
OpinionDec. 12
Prayer 12-12-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy