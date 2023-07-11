Speak Out 11-7-23

Congress thinks if you reduce income you reduce the debt. Reducing the income tax is supposed to reduce the deficit. So, if I quit my job, the banks and credit card people will eliminate my debt. I'm all in on that!
When Trump was elected, all the pundits said we would be at war with Korea, that the Middle East would blow up and Russia and China would Flex their muscle. It never happened. Why? Donald Trump was a strong leader. Enter Joe (Hiden) Biden and the world is at war in Ukraine and Israel. Our border is open to any and all, and China is set to possibly enter Taiwan. We need a strong president again. We need Donald J. Trump!
