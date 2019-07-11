Speak Out 11-7-19

Socialism

The school system in the US has failed us. It graduates students who can't add, can't read, can't think and don't take personal responsibility. Because of this failure, support for socialism is on the rise. When we don't give our children the means to prosper and the ability to think, they think it is OK to have the government support them. They just don't understand that the money the government "gives" out has to come from somewhere.

Warren's agenda

I strongly suggest everyone go out and read Elizabeth warren's website. It is truly scary. Forced wealth redistribution; worker control of the means of production; turning college into high school 2.0; taking money from our children and grandchildren so she can host a party today.