Speak Out 11/6/20

Wear a mask

People in West Plains: "You can't make us wear masks no matter how many people get sick. Our rights. 'Merica." Same people: "How dare you wish that we get sick first?" And it matters because those people send their near-death patients to hospitals all over the state. Why should Cape medical professionals be run off their feet for people who don't want to take basic precautions? Send them back home. Live by the Covid, die by the Covid.

Trump survives

Republicans won in Missouri. They won across the country. Biden may win the presidency, but that is only because the media attacked Trump mercilessly for four years. Before the pandemic, the United States was doing better than it had in decades. Then came Covid and the Democrat-supported riots. It's amazing that Trump is so close and might still win. His love of country is going to survive in his supporters forever.