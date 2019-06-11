All sections
November 6, 2019

Speak Out 11/6/19

First let me clarify -- I am not a supporter of Elizabeth Warren. However, to the person who wanted to know how anyone could vote for her because she is such a liar -- my question is how could you vote for Trump when he is caught in lie after lie? You don't have to believe anyone about that -- you just have to clean the muck out of your ears and listen to the man...

Trump and Warren

First let me clarify -- I am not a supporter of Elizabeth Warren. However, to the person who wanted to know how anyone could vote for her because she is such a liar -- my question is how could you vote for Trump when he is caught in lie after lie? You don't have to believe anyone about that -- you just have to clean the muck out of your ears and listen to the man.

Speak Out

