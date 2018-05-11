Speak Out 11/5/18

Honesty

I want to say "thank you" to the person who turned in my diabetic monitor at the Lowe's store. I cannot regulate my insulin pump without the monitor. There was also a sizable amount of money in the bag, which was also all intact. So grateful to know there are still honest people in this old troubled world. Thank you, and may God bless you richly.

Public works

The sewer backed up in my basement and rotor-rooter examined the system and advised me that the city workers needed to come to our location and clean out the main sewer line. I was so surprised, and pleased, that the city public works department sent a crew out within an hour or so to take care of our problem. The workers were very professional and happy to explain what they were doing and did not waste any time doing their job. My wife and I really appreciate it and wanted to express our appreciation to the department and the City of Cape. Thank You!