Speak Out 11/4/20

Football fans

I see someone is complaining about Jackson football again. This time it's because of some Jackson fans not wearing masks. I wonder why it is that Jackson has superior academic results, and a superior football program, and neither have had to be shut down due to coronavirus, unlike Cape. I don't even know anyone associated with the Jackson football program or school, and I live in Cape. But, I think it's great to have a large school powerhouse football program in our area. You jealous Cape Central folks should quit complaining about Jackson and work on improving your programs. Complaining makes you look petty.