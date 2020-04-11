All sections
OpinionNovember 4, 2020

Speak Out 11/4/20

I'm still trying to understand why my Jackson High School student, my Jackson High School volleyball player, and my Jackson High School cheerleader all have to wear a mask while my Jackson High School football player doesn't have to. I see someone is complaining about Jackson football again. ...

Mask consistency

I'm still trying to understand why my Jackson High School student, my Jackson High School volleyball player, and my Jackson High School cheerleader all have to wear a mask while my Jackson High School football player doesn't have to.

Football fans

I see someone is complaining about Jackson football again. This time it's because of some Jackson fans not wearing masks. I wonder why it is that Jackson has superior academic results, and a superior football program, and neither have had to be shut down due to coronavirus, unlike Cape. I don't even know anyone associated with the Jackson football program or school, and I live in Cape. But, I think it's great to have a large school powerhouse football program in our area. You jealous Cape Central folks should quit complaining about Jackson and work on improving your programs. Complaining makes you look petty.

Speak Out
