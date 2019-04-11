Speak Out 11/4/19

Discrimination

I am a white male heterosexual (white male that likes women). I am talked badly about and at times treated badly by people. I sometimes don’t get a job based on my gender. Lost a job because the owner wanted someone else for the job. I’m not able to start suing cities, counties, etc. on this Discrimination Get Rich Thing. (Why? Because I’m a white male and straight.) There is freedom to be who you want to be but there is also freedom for others to like what they want to like.

California fires

The Democrats who control everything in the state of California have shown once again that they are experts at outrage on a wide variety of topics, but they have no idea how to deal with real problems such as forest fires and power blackouts. Really, should we consider putting them in charge of the entire country?

Comey leaving?

James Comey will not be moving to New Zealand if Trump is re-elected. New Zealand has strict immigration policies and high standards for who they allow into their country.