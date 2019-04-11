Speak Out 11/4/19

I am a white male heterosexual (white male that likes women). I am talked badly about and at times treated badly by people. I sometimes don’t get a job based on my gender. Lost a job because the owner wanted someone else for the job. I’m not able to start suing cities, counties, etc. on this Discrimination Get Rich Thing. (Why? Because I’m a white male and straight.) There is freedom to be who you want to be but there is also freedom for others to like what they want to like.
The Democrats who control everything in the state of California have shown once again that they are experts at outrage on a wide variety of topics, but they have no idea how to deal with real problems such as forest fires and power blackouts. Really, should we consider putting them in charge of the entire country?
James Comey will not be moving to New Zealand if Trump is re-elected. New Zealand has strict immigration policies and high standards for who they allow into their country.
It was hot just a few weeks. Too hot. Then we had mild temperatures for a week or two. And, now, winter is here. Another typical Southeast Missouri autumn: way too short. Bring on the ice and snow!
Parts of St. Louis celebrated Halloween on the Saturday before the holiday. I think Cape should do that, too. Just decide on a weekend and mark the holiday on that date rather than having to have children trick-or-treating late into a school night. We turned off our lights because so many were around, and it wasn’t good for anyone, even if the little kiddos were cute.
President Trump has a way of turning his critics into the very thing they say they oppose. Despot? Hardly, especially compared to how Nancy Pelosi runs the House. I think it’s telling that a bipartisan group of Republican and Democrat Congressmen voted not to pursue impeachment of the president while only Democrats voted to continue. Democrat leaders have wanted to impeach Trump since before he was sworn in. I guess they feel they have to do it now to please their base.
