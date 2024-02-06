Speak Out 11-30-21

Privacy issue

Do we not have HIPAA Laws in this country? Joe Biden doesn’t think so. His mandate that employers require all employees to get vaccinated or he will punish them with fines is illegal if we still have laws to protect our privacy. The Biden administration ignores laws that interfere with their agenda. They ignore their own mandates, such as mask wearing, and if your group are donors to the Democrats, such as teacher’s unions, you are exempt from any mandate. Millions of illegal immigrants are not required to even get tested for the virus while they are being dropped off at communities across our nation spreading the virus.