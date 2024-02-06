Speak Out 11/30/20

Please wear mask

I am so disheartened by the amount of people who, during our appropriate mask mandate, wear their masks below their noses or even below their mouths. I am writing this to plead with people to take masking, and distancing, seriously. If one reviews local statistics, the facts, why would they resist the act of full masking, which is proven as a protection for others and self? I can only surmise that for some in Southeast Missouri, the lowered masks are a political expression of resistance. Fighting COVID-19 spread is not a political issue, people, it’s a medical issue that affects all of us. If you still think it’s just like a flu, or is some type of political conspiracy, again, please review the data. As always, a “thank you” to our County Health Department for their efforts to promote the few things we know to do until vaccines are available.

Jackson football

We are living in a time of historic greatness with this Jackson football team. Watching these kids play is fun. Go get them, Indians!

Rudy lacks evidence

It’s hard to believe sideshow Rudy is still trying to get states to ignore the will of the voters and simply hand over the election to Trump. He is very aware of the fact he has nothing when it comes to verifiable evidence, so he holds events in landscaping parking lots and such to argue his case. His actual court hearings have ended badly for him because, as crazy as he is, he knows enough to not make bad-faith claims in court. Claiming fraud in court would subject him to perjury and legal sanctions. Someone needs to tell him (and Trump) it’s over. No fraud, no conspiracies, just voters who voted for Biden instead.

Too many people dead

It is sad to read the obituaries of the people of all ages who have died from COVID-19 in our area, but really heartbreaking to see people under the age of 55 with their lives cut short. Just think, some of these people might be alive to have Christmas with their families if our so-called leaders would do their jobs, encourage common decency and actually try and slow down the pandemic! Instead, the liar-in-chief is ignoring everything except the damage he can do over the next two months. Massive election fraud is a lie. People dying in local hospitals is not.