Speak Out 11/3/20

Don't abandon pets

To the person who abandoned the six-week old precious yellow kitten in the box, in the middle of the road between Chaffee and Scott City at 5 a.m., please know she was found and loved. Our 18-year-old granddaughter couldn't drive by the random box in the middle of the road -- and couldn't believe what she found. Please know that the kitten had a very low risk of surviving -- there are many good alternatives for finding homes for baby animals. To those reading this, spay and neuter your pets, and never abandon them.