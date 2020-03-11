All sections
OpinionNovember 3, 2020

Speak Out 11/3/20

Don't forget to vote, Many military members have given their lives for the sake of freedom. The least we can do is use our constitutional right and vote. God bless the U,S.A. To the person who abandoned the six-week old precious yellow kitten in the box, in the middle of the road between Chaffee and Scott City at 5 a.m., please know she was found and loved.

Go vote

Don't forget to vote, Many military members have given their lives for the sake of freedom. The least we can do is use our constitutional right and vote. God bless the U,S.A.

Don't abandon pets

To the person who abandoned the six-week old precious yellow kitten in the box, in the middle of the road between Chaffee and Scott City at 5 a.m., please know she was found and loved. Our 18-year-old granddaughter couldn't drive by the random box in the middle of the road -- and couldn't believe what she found. Please know that the kitten had a very low risk of surviving -- there are many good alternatives for finding homes for baby animals. To those reading this, spay and neuter your pets, and never abandon them.

Story Tags
Speak Out
