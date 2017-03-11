Speak Out 11/3/17

Special thanks to all the churches who put on Halloween activities for the kids in our town. I took my family to one of them, and it was awesome. Wholesome activities. Safe. Thank you to the volunteers and to the churches for providing food, fun and lots of treats.
I wanted to say "thank you" to the nice woman who approached my teenage girls and me in Schnucks Monday, Oct. 30th, and gave us the little papers with magazine articles listed on them. Very intriguing information. We've been blessed with homeschooling our girls and we are very close. We converse often about how society is changing. The woman who gave us this info said she is on a personal quest to help teenagers get through this crazy world. What a special person! I wish I had gotten to speak with this nice woman longer. I would like to know what made her decide to do this thoughtful deed? Just when you feel that everyone around you is careless and self centered, you meet an angel like this woman. Thank you, and I wish you well on your quest!
Could it be that part of the reason why we are having an "opioid epidemic" is because people have decided they want a "bigger kick" than what they are getting from marijuana? When a person seeks artificial highs in life, they keep moving to a bigger one.
When people ask me my opinion of CNN, I would like to answer them. An answer, however, would require my blaspheming and using language I have not used since leaving the Marine Corps some 60 plus years ago. So I remain silent or change the subject.
The stock market is unbelievable right now. I don't know how much is the result of President Trump, but there's no denying his policies certainly haven't hurt. I just can't believe how fast it's risen since election day. I hope that Congress really does pass their tax reform plan.
