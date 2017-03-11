Speak Out 11/3/17

Happy Halloween

Special thanks to all the churches who put on Halloween activities for the kids in our town. I took my family to one of them, and it was awesome. Wholesome activities. Safe. Thank you to the volunteers and to the churches for providing food, fun and lots of treats.

Nice lady

I wanted to say "thank you" to the nice woman who approached my teenage girls and me in Schnucks Monday, Oct. 30th, and gave us the little papers with magazine articles listed on them. Very intriguing information. We've been blessed with homeschooling our girls and we are very close. We converse often about how society is changing. The woman who gave us this info said she is on a personal quest to help teenagers get through this crazy world. What a special person! I wish I had gotten to speak with this nice woman longer. I would like to know what made her decide to do this thoughtful deed? Just when you feel that everyone around you is careless and self centered, you meet an angel like this woman. Thank you, and I wish you well on your quest!