Speak Out 11-29-22

Congratulations to Cape Central and SEMO football teams for successful seasons. Saturday's losses were disappointing, but both teams should be proud of their winning seasons. Good luck next year.
When Republicans take control of the House in January their first act will not be to fund the government so it doesn't shut down, or tackle inflation, or even gas prices. No, these geniuses plan on reading the Constitution word for word to the entire Congress. This is the same Constitution that they and Trump ignored, trashed and violated for four years. Get ready for at least two years of complete gridlock.
I'm amazed at the fact that it takes a man born in Australia to fight for freedom of speech. Elon Musk isn't really a political figure, but he sees that the social media icons are trying to control our right to free speech and as they continue to use their power for political gain.
