Speak Out 11-29-21

Dangerous acts need high bail

With the tragedy in Wisconsin, a lot has been said about the low bail the suspect received recently for other felony charges. This is an outrage but sadly is happening all over this country, even here in Cape Girardeau County. I know firsthand this is true. A person shot at someone and fortunately missed but shot out car windows. The person was arrested and for some reason wasn't charged with a felony and the original bail was lowered to just $500. Apparently this happens all the time. I understand the county jail is crowded but letting people who shoot at people out on a low bail is putting the people here in danger.

Fines for Trump lawyers

I'm happy to read that the federal judges who heard Trump's election fraud lawsuits are now fining and sanctioning his lawyers for bringing fraudulent cases into their courtrooms because they (Trump and his lawyers) knew the evidence was false and part of Trump's Big Lie, yet they continued to argue the cases. Some of the fines have reached into the hundreds of thousands of dollars and some lawyers like Sidney Powell and Lin Wood have been recommended for sanctions before the [American Bar Association]. Let's hope this helps put a stop to this ridiculous lie perpetrated by Trump.

Biden gas prices

While at a local gas station, I saw a sticker on the gas pump that had a picture of Joe Biden pointing at the gas price. The sticker had the words "I did that" on it, for once Biden told the truth. Whoever is responsible for this keep on doing it, a good laugh at the gas pump makes paying these prices a little less painful.