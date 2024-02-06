Speak Out 11-28-21

Do we not have HIPAA Laws in this country? Joe Biden doesn't think so. His mandate that employers require all employees to get vaccinated or he will punish them with fines is illegal if we still have laws to protect our privacy. The Biden administration ignores laws that interfere with their agenda. They ignore their own mandates such as mask wearing, and if your group is donors to the Democrats such as teacher's unions you are exempt from any mandate. Millions of illegal immigrants are not required to even get tested for the virus while they are being dropped off at communities across our nation spreading the virus.
The two words that seem to describe Trump's mood these days are "rage" and "fury." Why do people still think he's presidential material?
Thank you for sharing the positive stories about people overcoming hardships and challenges. Give us more. There's too much negativity in today's world.
