Speak Out 11-27-20

Thank you

A big thank you to the girls that turned in my wedding ring at Aldi's after finding it in the store. I would like to have thanked you in person, but you didn't leave your names. Your kindness is really appreciated. May God Bless You.

Soccer performances

Congratulations to the Jackson High School Soccer team for their state championship and Notre Dame's soccer team's second-place finish. Both teams represented the progress in Southeast Missouri area soccer programs. All of us soccer fans are so proud of you!

Ross column

Thank you Adrienne Ross for your true, uplifting article in the SE Missourian newspaper, Tuesday, Nov. 17. Anyone who claims to be a Christian should read your comments. Thank you again for reminding all Christians to not only live our faith, but to stand up and defend it under any circumstance.

First responders

As Thanksgiving Day approaches, I offer a sincere thank you to those on our Cape Fire Department who set up the emergency tent hospital with 16 individual bed units at Southeast Hospital in Cape to help with the crisis caused by COVID-19 in our area. Those who serve on our Cape Fire Department are humble professionals who are blessed with many skills that they use daily to protect and save lives. Pray for all our essential workers and first responders, including all our medical people who at this time are fatigued and stressed by all the additional pressures they face because of COVID-19. You are real heroes. You are numbered among the many blessings that the good Lord provides for us. God bless all of you and keep you safe and healthy.