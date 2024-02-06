Speak Out 11-27-20

A big thank you to the girls that turned in my wedding ring at Aldi's after finding it in the store. I would like to have thanked you in person, but you didn't leave your names. Your kindness is really appreciated. May God Bless You.
Congratulations to the Jackson High School Soccer team for their state championship and Notre Dame's soccer team's second-place finish. Both teams represented the progress in Southeast Missouri area soccer programs. All of us soccer fans are so proud of you!
Thank you Adrienne Ross for your true, uplifting article in the SE Missourian newspaper, Tuesday, Nov. 17. Anyone who claims to be a Christian should read your comments. Thank you again for reminding all Christians to not only live our faith, but to stand up and defend it under any circumstance.
As Thanksgiving Day approaches, I offer a sincere thank you to those on our Cape Fire Department who set up the emergency tent hospital with 16 individual bed units at Southeast Hospital in Cape to help with the crisis caused by COVID-19 in our area. Those who serve on our Cape Fire Department are humble professionals who are blessed with many skills that they use daily to protect and save lives. Pray for all our essential workers and first responders, including all our medical people who at this time are fatigued and stressed by all the additional pressures they face because of COVID-19. You are real heroes. You are numbered among the many blessings that the good Lord provides for us. God bless all of you and keep you safe and healthy.
California, Washington and Oregon are putting travel restrictions on their citizens this holiday season. If they travel out of state there is a 14-day quarantine period that must happen. That is OK, but at the same time Joe Biden says he will lift the travel bans on foreign countries. Just another case of putting others before U.S. citizens. More of this to come if Biden-Harris are declared the winners of 2020 election.
When you go out in public without a mask do you tell yourself that "everyone has had COVID already?" Do you think the 20 people you invited for Thanksgiving dinner are immune? Then you would be wrong. Although the numbers are climbing, if you double the known number of cases (at a guess) and divide it into the population of Missouri, that is only 1 out of every 10 people. Don't go spreading it to the other NINE. The hospitals, nurses, doctors and necessary staff are at a breaking point. Your grandmother might enjoy seeing you next year when there is a vaccine. Act like you care!
I think we should have two presidents -- Trump over the red states, Biden over the blue states just to see which states do better in the next four years. I almost guarantee the blue states would revolt and join the red states. After all we are the breadbasket to the world.
It is interesting to watch Biden pick his Cabinet and staff with direct knowledge and skill. Surrounding himself with intelligent and qualified people will be a breath of fresh air.
