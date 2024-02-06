Speak Out 11-26-23

I'm a lifelong Republican, but Trump was not and will never be my president. The guy is a fraud, a philanderer, a liar, three time divorced, an abortion supporter, and a joke of a human being who holds the Bible upside down in photo ops while making fun of Gold Star families and the handicap. Biden is a terrible president, but Trump is a terrible human being and was a terrible president.
To everyone out there, lonely and unhappy, there is a family for you at a church. Please come inside our doors, introduce yourself, we want you here. And, if a church does not immediately welcome you, try a different one. There is a home for you. Please keep trying.
When will work on Lexington Avenue in Cape begin?
The only failed presidents in my lifetime are, in order of their presidency, Carter, Obama and the worst of all Biden. Joy to the world Trump will be re-elected and straighten out the Biden debacle.
