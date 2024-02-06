Speak Out 11-26-18

California fires

What is it? "People don't like a smart president." California has had forest fires for the last how many years? Poor forest management. The state needs to do managed burns in these forests, especially next to towns. They have not been doing them. President says we need to. Yes, it takes work by the state forest departments in which tax money funds. And we should all agree that our tax money needs to do better. A President expecting more from our tax money is a great thing, and saving lives is a great thing!

Burning leaves

We live on a busy street and have large lots. The leaves will not hold by the curb because of the traffic and the wind. The neighborhood has lots of big trees and you can only mulch so many until they become so thick they hurt your lawn. Then we have neighbors who do nothing to their leaves. They then become everyone else's problem long after the leaves pick up. Burning leaves and limbs is a necessity for some of us.