Speak Out 11/25/20

Election proof

It seems Trump supporters are quick to claim fraud in the election, but it's time for them to head to court and prove it or stop whining. Facebook, OANN, Twitter, Newsmax and Fox News have never required irrefutable evidence, but courts do. Stop trying your case in the media and head to court if you're really serious about the fraud claims. Claim anything you want out of court but once you set foot in front of a judge everything changes, you must have evidence. Now, do you have any evidence? If so, prove it!

Trump 2024

Trump to run again in 2024, I'm all in. Let the winning begin. Somebody will have to straighten out the mess Biden and Harris will make of the economy.

News writing 101

I want to disagree with Jay Wolz newspaper comment. He stated that "every" newspaper editor, reporter or writer does his best to be accurate and truthful to the best of his or her knowledge and ability. The opposite is true in my opinion when it comes to large newspapers. They print articles that have been proven to be not factual. They seem to let their political views affect their reporting, either ignoring the facts or not checking the facts before printing the article. Shame on some editors for failing News Writing 101.