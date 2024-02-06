Speak Out 11/25/20

It seems Trump supporters are quick to claim fraud in the election, but it's time for them to head to court and prove it or stop whining. Facebook, OANN, Twitter, Newsmax and Fox News have never required irrefutable evidence, but courts do. Stop trying your case in the media and head to court if you're really serious about the fraud claims. Claim anything you want out of court but once you set foot in front of a judge everything changes, you must have evidence. Now, do you have any evidence? If so, prove it!
Trump to run again in 2024, I'm all in. Let the winning begin. Somebody will have to straighten out the mess Biden and Harris will make of the economy.
I want to disagree with Jay Wolz newspaper comment. He stated that "every" newspaper editor, reporter or writer does his best to be accurate and truthful to the best of his or her knowledge and ability. The opposite is true in my opinion when it comes to large newspapers. They print articles that have been proven to be not factual. They seem to let their political views affect their reporting, either ignoring the facts or not checking the facts before printing the article. Shame on some editors for failing News Writing 101.
I guess it seemed like a good idea for SEMO to celebrate graduation for spring and summer graduates. When the original ceremonies were postponed the COVID virus was pretty bad, but getting 1,600 graduates and their families together now is even worse! The virus is almost out of control now! Just mail the graduates their diplomas instead of holding a potential super spreader event! Masks help but they're not foolproof.
Why is Joe Biden looking to President Trump for answers on the distribution of the China Virus vaccine? He ran on a platform of having all the answers. Now he is already blaming Trump for his incompetence and he is not even in office yet. Will this be another Obama administration where all that is done is blame your predecessor.
President Donald Trump's leadership is the reason we are close to getting a vaccine. This will not only help the people in this country but also the world. He is a great leader that demands results and understands what it takes to solve any problem. He listens to the experts and gives them the tools they need. He cleared the typical bureaucratic red tape that bogs down success. He demands the best out of people and himself. He always looks for the good even when things look bleak. I have not always cared for his brashness, but he has proved to be a great president and world leader.
