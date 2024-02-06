All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
OpinionNovember 25, 2019

Speak Out 11/25/19

I was wondering why it takes so long to get our mail. I live between Dutchtown and Whitewater and sometimes we don’t get our mail until 5 p.m. I don’t like walking to the mailbox in the dark...

Mail delivery

I was wondering why it takes so long to get our mail. I live between Dutchtown and Whitewater and sometimes we don’t get our mail until 5 p.m. I don’t like walking to the mailbox in the dark.

New song

Yeah, I’m gonna take my pool to the south town road;

I’m gonna make promises ’til I can’t no more;

I’m gonna take my pool to the old town road;

I’m gonna spend your money ’til I can’t no more.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

SEMO basketball

Ticket prices are not causing the attendance problem at SEMO basketball games. Their tickets are priced as cheap if not cheaper than other programs of their caliber. The problem is the product on the floor. No one wants to go watch losers. Until they improve and start winning a few games, you could give tickets away for free and there would be no more people there than there are now.

Moral decay

What is happening to our society? We have people approving abortion upon demand up to the delivery of the baby and people are cheering about this. We have a DA in San Francisco that approves public urination and have people screaming in delight. We have people that want to open our borders to everyone and give them all the benefits that we, the taxpayer, have worked for all our lives and they will get completely free. What has happened to the morals and decency? Is this really the direction our country is destined to?

Trump and Ukraine

Republicans are struggling to justify Trump’s quid pro quo and are now contending that no crime was committed because Ukraine got their military aid without the Biden/Clinton investigations. Are they suggesting that going into a bank with the intent to rob it but fleeing before any cash was stolen wasn’t a crime?

City’s priorities

The city council never ceases to amaze me. First, they decide to put an aquatic center in a part of town no one would leave their child in, and due to the uproar they decide to build a second one! Now they want to address dilapidated buildings in the city. How about you take care of the horrible roads in the city before doing any of the above! There is actually a part of the street on Masters Drive adjoining David Street that is caving in! Take care of the things all citizens use in this city before spending millions on things that can be lived without like two pools! And those dilapidated buildings have been there for many years. Heavily fine the building owners and move on to more important things.

School counselors

Our child has applied for and received scholarships, completed all admissions paperwork, taken the ACT, picked a major, and will attend college all with little or no assistance from the high school counselors. I’m really not sure what counselors do other than administer standardized testing and attend conferences. Oh, and Tweet! They really like to Tweet!

Story Tags
Speak Out
Advertisement
Related
OpinionDec. 11
Prayer 12-11-24
OpinionDec. 11
Editorial Roundup: United States
OpinionDec. 10
Our Opinion: Take steps to protect cellphone data from pryin...
OpinionDec. 10
Lowry: Trump's strong start

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Smith: Hunter Biden pardon was a shameless cover-up
OpinionDec. 10
Smith: Hunter Biden pardon was a shameless cover-up
Prayer 12-10-24
OpinionDec. 10
Prayer 12-10-24
Speak Out: Readers weigh in on pardons, promises and political drama
OpinionDec. 9
Speak Out: Readers weigh in on pardons, promises and political drama
Reagan: The fun is never gone on Fox
OpinionDec. 9
Reagan: The fun is never gone on Fox
De Rugy: End the IRS's worldwide tax grab
OpinionDec. 9
De Rugy: End the IRS's worldwide tax grab
Prayer 12-9-24
OpinionDec. 9
Prayer 12-9-24
Our Opinion: Wishing good luck to new Cape police chief
OpinionDec. 8
Our Opinion: Wishing good luck to new Cape police chief
Lowry: The end of a scam
OpinionDec. 7
Lowry: The end of a scam
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy