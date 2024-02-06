Speak Out 11/25/19

SEMO basketball

Ticket prices are not causing the attendance problem at SEMO basketball games. Their tickets are priced as cheap if not cheaper than other programs of their caliber. The problem is the product on the floor. No one wants to go watch losers. Until they improve and start winning a few games, you could give tickets away for free and there would be no more people there than there are now.

Moral decay

What is happening to our society? We have people approving abortion upon demand up to the delivery of the baby and people are cheering about this. We have a DA in San Francisco that approves public urination and have people screaming in delight. We have people that want to open our borders to everyone and give them all the benefits that we, the taxpayer, have worked for all our lives and they will get completely free. What has happened to the morals and decency? Is this really the direction our country is destined to?

Trump and Ukraine

Republicans are struggling to justify Trump’s quid pro quo and are now contending that no crime was committed because Ukraine got their military aid without the Biden/Clinton investigations. Are they suggesting that going into a bank with the intent to rob it but fleeing before any cash was stolen wasn’t a crime?

City’s priorities

The city council never ceases to amaze me. First, they decide to put an aquatic center in a part of town no one would leave their child in, and due to the uproar they decide to build a second one! Now they want to address dilapidated buildings in the city. How about you take care of the horrible roads in the city before doing any of the above! There is actually a part of the street on Masters Drive adjoining David Street that is caving in! Take care of the things all citizens use in this city before spending millions on things that can be lived without like two pools! And those dilapidated buildings have been there for many years. Heavily fine the building owners and move on to more important things.

School counselors

Our child has applied for and received scholarships, completed all admissions paperwork, taken the ACT, picked a major, and will attend college all with little or no assistance from the high school counselors. I’m really not sure what counselors do other than administer standardized testing and attend conferences. Oh, and Tweet! They really like to Tweet!