Speak Out 11/23/20

With over 500 COVID cases in the last seven days and the election being over, you’d think the remaining 20% of you who refuse to wear a mask would figure it out. Stop being selfish. Put your mask on or stay at home. And that includes you sports parents.
Congratulations to the left wing! By facilitating mail-in ballots, same-day registration, and threatening violence if your candidate did not win the election, we are on the fast track to becoming the Third World country you always dreamed of.
The media is at it again. They said yesterday that the postal worker who signed an affidavit stating he personally knows of ballots being tampered with had recanted his statements. He has come out and said he stands by his statements. Instead of investigating the accusation, they make up another lie to protect the Democrats. Without a fair press, our country will self-destruct.
