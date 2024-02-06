Speak Out 11/23/20

Third World?

Congratulations to the left wing! By facilitating mail-in ballots, same-day registration, and threatening violence if your candidate did not win the election, we are on the fast track to becoming the Third World country you always dreamed of.

Fair press

The media is at it again. They said yesterday that the postal worker who signed an affidavit stating he personally knows of ballots being tampered with had recanted his statements. He has come out and said he stands by his statements. Instead of investigating the accusation, they make up another lie to protect the Democrats. Without a fair press, our country will self-destruct.