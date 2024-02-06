All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
OpinionNovember 23, 2020

Speak Out 11/23/20

With over 500 COVID cases in the last seven days and the election being over, you’d think the remaining 20% of you who refuse to wear a mask would figure it out. Stop being selfish. Put your mask on or stay at home. And that includes you sports parents. ...

Wear mask

With over 500 COVID cases in the last seven days and the election being over, you’d think the remaining 20% of you who refuse to wear a mask would figure it out. Stop being selfish. Put your mask on or stay at home. And that includes you sports parents.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Third World?

Congratulations to the left wing! By facilitating mail-in ballots, same-day registration, and threatening violence if your candidate did not win the election, we are on the fast track to becoming the Third World country you always dreamed of.

Fair press

The media is at it again. They said yesterday that the postal worker who signed an affidavit stating he personally knows of ballots being tampered with had recanted his statements. He has come out and said he stands by his statements. Instead of investigating the accusation, they make up another lie to protect the Democrats. Without a fair press, our country will self-destruct.

Story Tags
Speak Out
Advertisement
Related
OpinionNov. 19
Lowry: No, the Left can't create a new Joe Rogan
OpinionNov. 19
Hanson: Restoring deterrence will prevent endless wars
OpinionNov. 19
Prayer 11-19-24
OpinionNov. 18
Speak Out: Readers tackle property tax relief, city water wo...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Reagan: Democracy outvoted the Democrats
OpinionNov. 18
Reagan: Democracy outvoted the Democrats
Prayer 11-18-24
OpinionNov. 18
Prayer 11-18-24
Prayer 11-18-24
OpinionNov. 18
Prayer 11-18-24
Our Opinion: Cape Girardeau holiday traditions continue with lights, music, and community events
OpinionNov. 17
Our Opinion: Cape Girardeau holiday traditions continue with lights, music, and community events
Speak Out: Rising property taxes, food prices worry readers plus discussion of Gaetz nomination
OpinionNov. 17
Speak Out: Rising property taxes, food prices worry readers plus discussion of Gaetz nomination
Parker: What Happened? What's Next?
OpinionNov. 16
Parker: What Happened? What's Next?
Lowry: Trans moralism is killing the Democrats
OpinionNov. 16
Lowry: Trans moralism is killing the Democrats
Prayer 11-16-24
OpinionNov. 16
Prayer 11-16-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy