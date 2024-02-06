Speak Out 11/22/19

Trump's winning

Bad news for Democrats as NBC, the Wall Street Journal, the Economist, and Monmouth all show Trump's approval rating at 45%. The impeachment hoax is failing.

Uphill battle

It is going to be an uphill battle for President Trump to get reelected because he has stood up to countries that have been running over us for years with unfair tariffs, so they are against him and will do all in their power to see him not reelected. We have a political party that absolutely hates him and has been obstructing our country's business since the 2016 election with witch hunt after witch hunt, spending millions and millions of taxpayer dollars with absolutely no concrete evidence, and we have a media that falls over backward to report fake news and constantly belittles President Trump and the First Lady at every turn. What a sad state of affairs for a president that finally has the United States best interest in mind and is fought at every turn.