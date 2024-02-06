All sections
Opinion
November 22, 2019

Speak Out 11/22/19

Bad news for Democrats as NBC, the Wall Street Journal, the Economist, and Monmouth all show Trump's approval rating at 45%. The impeachment hoax is failing. It is going to be an uphill battle for President Trump to get reelected because he has stood up to countries that have been running over us for years with unfair tariffs, so they are against him and will do all in their power to see him not reelected. ...

Trump's winning

Bad news for Democrats as NBC, the Wall Street Journal, the Economist, and Monmouth all show Trump's approval rating at 45%. The impeachment hoax is failing.

Uphill battle

It is going to be an uphill battle for President Trump to get reelected because he has stood up to countries that have been running over us for years with unfair tariffs, so they are against him and will do all in their power to see him not reelected. We have a political party that absolutely hates him and has been obstructing our country's business since the 2016 election with witch hunt after witch hunt, spending millions and millions of taxpayer dollars with absolutely no concrete evidence, and we have a media that falls over backward to report fake news and constantly belittles President Trump and the First Lady at every turn. What a sad state of affairs for a president that finally has the United States best interest in mind and is fought at every turn.

Flat tax

We are bombarded with information concerning health care reform, deteriorating infrastructure, and a failing education system, but no funds to fix these problems. How about a flat rate tax. Everyone pays their share, no excuse no exemption.

Theater program

I saw Heathers last night, and WOW! It was amazing. I loved it! And so did everyone else. The laughter and applause was crazy. Then, during intermission, I heard SEMO was just ranked in the top 30 musical theater programs. WOW! That's incredible -- top 30 theater programs in the USA! I looked it up, and they're listed right beside NYU, Carnegie, Boston Conservatory, and Penn State. I just hope everyone in Cape knows what a treasure this program is to this community.

Speak Out
