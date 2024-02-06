Speak Out 11-21-23

Trump voters

So let me get this straight, Republicans can't find a candidate better than someone who is a twice-impeached, four-time indicted, charged with 91 felonies, court-determined sexual predator, failed businessman, failed one-term president?

Postal service

Biden needs to use whatever power he has to force the Postal Commission to fire the current Postmaster General. Medicine sits in St. Louis for weeks; other necessities float around from one post office to another and back to St. Louis, causing packages to take over a week to travel less than 60 miles. And then there's the job elimination situation where, for example, in the Cape post office, numerous jobs were eliminated but the employees not terminated nor retired. Instead, they report for work every day and sit in the back of the post office playing games, reading books, etc., and venture outside every once in awhile to walk around the building.