All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
OpinionNovember 21, 2023

Speak Out 11-21-23

All I want for Christmas is four more years of Trump presidency starting with his reelection in 2024. So let me get this straight, Republicans can't find a candidate better than someone who is a twice-impeached, four-time indicted, charged with 91 felonies, court-determined sexual predator, failed businessman, failed one-term president?...

Christmas wish

All I want for Christmas is four more years of Trump presidency starting with his reelection in 2024.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Trump voters

So let me get this straight, Republicans can't find a candidate better than someone who is a twice-impeached, four-time indicted, charged with 91 felonies, court-determined sexual predator, failed businessman, failed one-term president?

Postal service

Biden needs to use whatever power he has to force the Postal Commission to fire the current Postmaster General. Medicine sits in St. Louis for weeks; other necessities float around from one post office to another and back to St. Louis, causing packages to take over a week to travel less than 60 miles. And then there's the job elimination situation where, for example, in the Cape post office, numerous jobs were eliminated but the employees not terminated nor retired. Instead, they report for work every day and sit in the back of the post office playing games, reading books, etc., and venture outside every once in awhile to walk around the building.

Story Tags
Speak Out
Advertisement
Related
OpinionDec. 13
Prayer 12-13-24
OpinionDec. 12
Our Opinion: Time to turn the page to winter sports
OpinionDec. 12
Goldberg: The headlines said Amnesty International accused I...
OpinionDec. 12
Prayer 12-12-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Speak Out: Readers voice concerns over infrastructure, immigration, and leadership
OpinionDec. 11
Speak Out: Readers voice concerns over infrastructure, immigration, and leadership
Flowers: Just a woman embracing her age
OpinionDec. 11
Flowers: Just a woman embracing her age
Prayer 12-11-24
OpinionDec. 11
Prayer 12-11-24
Our Opinion: Take steps to protect cellphone data from prying eyes
OpinionDec. 10
Our Opinion: Take steps to protect cellphone data from prying eyes
Lowry: Trump's strong start
OpinionDec. 10
Lowry: Trump's strong start
Smith: Hunter Biden pardon was a shameless cover-up
OpinionDec. 10
Smith: Hunter Biden pardon was a shameless cover-up
Prayer 12-10-24
OpinionDec. 10
Prayer 12-10-24
Speak Out: Readers weigh in on pardons, promises and political drama
OpinionDec. 9
Speak Out: Readers weigh in on pardons, promises and political drama
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy