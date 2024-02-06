Speak Out 11-21-21

GOP, infrastructure

I wonder how many Republicans who voted against the infrastructure bill will be smiling for the cameras when they cut the ribbon for a new bridge opening in their district?

Powell comment

A Speak Out caller stated that with the death of Colin Powell, it's even more important that we wear masks. What a ridiculous statement! The death of Colin Powell is certainly sad, but his death is no more important, no more significant, no more a reason to take this virus seriously than any other COVID-related death. To place a higher value on one person's life than another's -- presumably because of their status, fame, and public works -- is arrogant at best and a very, very dangerous mindset.

Cruz, Big Bird

Ted Cruz just proved how crazy and delusional he is. He has just accused Big Bird, the Sesame Street icon of being a government propagandist for helping kids understand how important it is to get vaccinated. Next he'll go after that socialist Ernie or that sneaky Communist Bert.