OpinionNovember 20, 2021

Speak Out 11-21-21

Thank you Jeff Maurer for pointing out how some of Cape Girardeau City leaders deceived voters into voting yes on the Internet sales. The truth is sales taxes collected in Cape are at an all time high. I'll be waiting on a public comment acknowledging their misrepresentations...

Maurer opinion

Thank you Jeff Maurer for pointing out how some of Cape Girardeau City leaders deceived voters into voting yes on the Internet sales. The truth is sales taxes collected in Cape are at an all time high. I'll be waiting on a public comment acknowledging their misrepresentations.

Energy prices

President Biden is contemplating dipping into the nation's oil reserves. The only reason for such an action is his failure to follow President Trump's policy of making us energy independent. Failure to finish the XL Keystone pipeline and plans to shutdown other pipelines will only make matters worse. It's time he took responsibility for his mistakes and put America first! We can have energy independence and cheap gas, Trump proved that.

GOP, infrastructure

I wonder how many Republicans who voted against the infrastructure bill will be smiling for the cameras when they cut the ribbon for a new bridge opening in their district?

Powell comment

A Speak Out caller stated that with the death of Colin Powell, it's even more important that we wear masks. What a ridiculous statement! The death of Colin Powell is certainly sad, but his death is no more important, no more significant, no more a reason to take this virus seriously than any other COVID-related death. To place a higher value on one person's life than another's -- presumably because of their status, fame, and public works -- is arrogant at best and a very, very dangerous mindset.

Cruz, Big Bird

Ted Cruz just proved how crazy and delusional he is. He has just accused Big Bird, the Sesame Street icon of being a government propagandist for helping kids understand how important it is to get vaccinated. Next he'll go after that socialist Ernie or that sneaky Communist Bert.

Speak Out
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

