OpinionNovember 21, 2018

Speak Out 11/21/18

The Democrat's presidential candidate bench is so short that there's serious discussions that Beto O'Rourke will run in 2020. You just can't make this stuff up. I recently read an article and it summed up our current political mindset perfectly: The "centerpiece" of the Democratic Party's "to-do" list is President Trump -- not the American people.

Beto president?

The Democrat's presidential candidate bench is so short that there's serious discussions that Beto O'Rourke will run in 2020. You just can't make this stuff up.

Dems and Trump

I recently read an article and it summed up our current political mindset perfectly: The "centerpiece" of the Democratic Party's "to-do" list is President Trump -- not the American people. Nothing they are proposing is set to help the American citizenship. It's all about their obsession with investigations. America will not prosper with this mindset.

Friendship

You can celebrate yourself on Twitter and Facebook, but you'll wake up lonely one day and realize than your real friends weren't online.

Vandiver U

I agree with changing the name from SEMO to Vandiver. It just makes sense if you read the petition or talk to anyone in the recruiting office.

Name change

Yes, yes, yes to the name change. This is a great idea. Long overdue. Missouri State did this years ago, and there was a big surge in their enrollment.

SEMO football

Good luck SEMO Redhawks. We're proud of you on a great season. You might be underdogs in the next round but it's clear you can win even against the best competition. All it takes is teamwork.

Story Tags
Speak Out
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

