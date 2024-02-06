Speak Out 11/21/18

Beto president?

The Democrat's presidential candidate bench is so short that there's serious discussions that Beto O'Rourke will run in 2020. You just can't make this stuff up.

Dems and Trump

I recently read an article and it summed up our current political mindset perfectly: The "centerpiece" of the Democratic Party's "to-do" list is President Trump -- not the American people. Nothing they are proposing is set to help the American citizenship. It's all about their obsession with investigations. America will not prosper with this mindset.

Friendship

You can celebrate yourself on Twitter and Facebook, but you'll wake up lonely one day and realize than your real friends weren't online.